Police recover rocket launcher, 13 AK47 rifles in a border community

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kabiru Ibrahim confirmed this to newsmen in Birinin Kebbi on Thursday.

Troops kill 2 suspected criminals in Kaduna, recover weapons play

AK-47s recovered from bandits

(Nigerian Army)
The Kebbi State Police command has recovered a rocket launcher in Kaboro, a border community between Kebbi and Zamfara State.

He disclosed that his officers curbed the bush in the village and recovered assault weapons which include 13 AK-47 rifles, machine gun, 650 live ammunition and 32 live cartridges from unlicensed individuals.

He said that the seven suspects arrested were being investigated for various offences which include robbery and other criminal acts.

He said as soon as investigation was completed the suspects would be charged to court for appropriate prosecution. 

