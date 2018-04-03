Home > News > Local >

Police recover 119 firearms, others in Jigawa

(AFP/File)
The Police Command in Jigawa has recovered 116 assorted firearms, 65 rounds of ammunition and six life cartridges in the ongoing nationwide recovery of prohibited and illegal firearms by the police.

Sanci said the exercise was conducted in compliance with the directive of Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris to police commands to mop up, seize and recover illegal firearms in the country.

The recovered arms are 104 locally made guns, five locally made pistols, three AK 47 rifles, three locally fabricated rifles two AK 56 rifles, one Dicon pistol and one pump action rifle.

According to him, most of the arms were voluntarily surrendered by their owners to the police task force set up for the exercise.

He added that the mop up was geared towards tackling the proliferation of firearms which had direct bearing on the prevalent insecurity in most states of the federation.

“In compliance with the IG’s directives, the Jigawa State Police Command mopped up, seized and recovered large number of prohibited/illegal firearms and ammunition in the state.

“The exercise tends to tackle the proliferation of firearms that has direct bearing on the current insecurity prevalent in most states of the nation.

“So no fewer than 119 firearms, sixty-five rounds of ammunition and six life cartridges were successfully recovered,” he said

Sanci called on those with arms in the state who had yet to surrender them to expeditiously do so before the task force embarked on forceful recovery of such arms.

