Home > News > Local >

Police raid criminals’ hideouts in Jigawa – Spokesman

In Jigawa Police raid criminals’ hideouts – Spokesman

Superintendent of Police, Abdu Jinjiri, the Police Spokesman in the state, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
80% of police personnel are guarding prominent people play

Nigerian police

(The News (Nigeria))
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police in Jigawa have embarked on raiding of hard drug dealers and other criminals’ hideouts to check criminal behaviours and drug abuse in the state.

Superintendent of Police, Abdu Jinjiri, the Police Spokesman in the state, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday.

Jinjiri said the action was in compliance with the directive of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Zama.

He told NAN that Zama had ordered officers and men of the command to constantly come down on drug peddlers, drug abusers and other criminals in the state.

‘‘The CP Jigawa state, Mr Bala Zama, directed the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command to continually raid all black spots and criminal hideouts within and outside the state capital, with a view to making the state hot for criminals.

‘‘And among the targeted criminals are hard drugs dealers. So it is just to improve security in the state,’’ Jinjiri said.

The spokesman, who declared that the command would not condone criminality tendencies, warned that criminals and other evil doers who failed to repent would face the wrath of the law.

According to him, the command would not spare undesirable elements that refuse to change for better and live a peaceful life in the state.

Jinjiri, therefore, advised the general public to report to law enforcement agencies people with suspicious characters for prompt action. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Police release pictures of 4 wanted suspectsbullet
2 Ibrahim Dankwambo Gombe Governor asked singer, Davido for helpbullet
3 Okonjo-Iweala 'How Goodluck Jonathan's aide locked me out of Aso Rock'bullet

Related Articles

APC Ward Congress In Jigawa, 70% conducted through concensus - C’ttee Chairman
Uche Secondus PDP will not be intimidated
Hakimin Bamaina Masarautar Dutse ta tsige sarautar dan tsohon gwamna
NDLEA Agency arrests 121 suspects, seizes 136.6kgs of drugs in 4 months
Ban On Codeine Senate calls for full compliance
Codeine Diet Kano lecturer denies blaming Igbos for drug problem
Buhari President to visit Jigawa May 7
Pulse Opinion Banning codeine isn't what the doctor would have recommended
Lifestyle These 14 States can barely survive without federal allocation
Aisha Buhari First Lady says codeine diet among young Nigerians is alarming

Local

President Buhari to visit Jigawa May 7
In Katsina State Buhari mourns Katsina Chief Imam, Liman Lawal
Don't worry, Saraki won't run for president
Saraki WHO commends SP on commitment to universal healthcare
Map locating attack in Mubi, Nigeria
In Adamawa Mubi suicide bomb: We’ve identified our mistakes -Emir
Monopoly of the commodity by the NNPC is a contributing factor to the fuel scarcity.
NNPC Company denies social media recruitment advert