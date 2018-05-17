Police probe shootings in Ilorin

news

The Kwara Police Command has called on residents to provide useful information to apprehend those responsible for the shooting incident at Tanke junction area of Ilorin on Wednesday night.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Okasanmi Ajayi, said in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin that the command was also looking for a Mercedes Benz V-Booth with registration number Ado Ekiti ADK 418.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was pandemonium at Tanke Junction area of the Kwara capital on Wednesday at about 9.30 pm following sporadic shooting by gunmen.

Ajayi said preliminary investigation had revealed that the vehicle with five occupants was used by the suspected hoodlums.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to furnish the police with information on this vehicle and its occupants whenever and where ever seen for possible arrest and prosecution.

“Meanwhile, a serious manhunt for these criminals has begun,’’ Ajayi said.