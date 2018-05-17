Police probe shootings in Ilorin

Home > News > Local >

The police spokesman in the state, DSP  Okasanmi Ajayi, said in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin that the command was also looking for  a Mercedes Benz V-Booth with registration number Ado Ekiti ADK 418.

The Kwara Police Command has called on residents  to provide  useful information to apprehend those responsible for the shooting incident at Tanke junction area  of   Ilorin on Wednesday night.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP  Okasanmi Ajayi, said in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin that the command was also looking for  a Mercedes Benz V-Booth with registration number Ado Ekiti ADK 418.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was pandemonium at Tanke Junction area of the Kwara capital on Wednesday  at about 9.30 pm  following sporadic shooting  by gunmen.

Ajayi said preliminary investigation had  revealed that the vehicle with five occupants was used by the suspected hoodlums.

Members of the public are hereby advised to furnish the police with information on this vehicle and its occupants whenever and where ever seen for possible arrest and prosecution.

“Meanwhile, a  serious manhunt for these criminals has  begun,’’ Ajayi  said. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

