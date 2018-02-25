Home > News > Local >

Police kill suspected kidnapper in Zamfara, recover arms

In Zamfara State Police kill suspected kidnapper, recover arms

Its commissioner, Mr Kenneth Embrimson, who displayed the corpse of the said kidnapper, told newsmen in Gusau that he was killed in a gun battle with security operatives.

  • Published:
Zamfara Killing: Police confirms arrest of 3 suspects play

nigerian-police-beefed

(vanguardngr.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Zamfara State Police Command said on Sunday it had killed a notorious kidnapper, arrested eight others and recovered arms.

Its commissioner, Mr Kenneth Embrimson, who displayed the corpse of the said kidnapper, told newsmen in Gusau that he was killed in a gun battle with security operatives.

According to him, the command had received a report that a gang of notorious bandits and kidnappers had stormed Ruwan-Gizo and Yartasha villages in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area, to kidnap one Bilyaminu Abdullahi.

“The Police quickly responded and laid ambush; after an intense gun battle that lasted for more than two hours, the victim, Bilyaminu Abdullahi, was rescued.

“One of the bandits was shot and killed, while another escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Two AK 47 rifles, 75 round of 7.62 MM and two motorcycles were recovered from the kidnappers,’’ he said.

Embrimson further said that a Police patrol team, on Feb. 24, arrested two persons – a suspected armed bandit and kidnapper – at Daraga and Dankurmi areas in Maru Local Government.

“A locally made gun and one round of 7.62 MM of AK 47 rifle were recovered from the suspects,’’ he said.

He said that the Police had earlier arrested five suspected kidnappers at Magarya village in Zurmi Local Government on Feb. 23, while another suspected kidnapper and an armed robber were arrested on Feb. 19.

The duo, he said, were arrested in Kabala and Yangaladima villages in Maradun Vand Maru Local Government.

He said that the command also arrested a suspected gun runner believed to be in charge of collecting ransoms for kidnappers.

“We recovered N2.6 million and 21 pieces of Nigerien currencies from the suspected gun runner,” he said.

Embrimson urged members of the public to cooperate with the security agents to help their quest to rid the society of miscreants.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dapchi Girls Sad tale of how a student returned to school a day before...bullet
2 Dapchi Girls See the names of 105 missing students kidnapped by Boko Harambullet
3 In Edo State NSCDC arrests self-confessed Boko Haram suspectbullet

Related Articles

Social Security 297,000 vulnerable households get stipends in 20 states - NSIP
In Zamfara Government calls for deployment of more policemen
Dave Umahi FG committee on farmers, herdsmen clashes visits Zamfara
In Zamfara Secondary school teacher allegedly flogs student to death
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, February 22, 2018]
Madness Teacher flogs student to death in Zamfara
Politics 1,306 died in road accidents in Nigeria in 2017 - NBS
In Zamfara Police arrest 4 notorious kidnappers
Muhammadu Buhari President urges elites to make sacrifices for Nigeria
NBS 1,306 Nigerians died in road accidents in Q4 – Report

Local

Presidency admits Boko Haram not totally defeated
Dapchi Girls Boko Haram terribly degraded, says Femi Adesina
The relatives of the kidnapped Dapchi girls
Dapchi Schoolgirls This is where kidnapped students have been taken to
Yakubu Gowon urges Nigerians to rise in prayer against insurgency, herdsmen
Yakubu Gowon Only prayer can defeat killer herdsmen - Ex-President says
PDP chairman, Uche Secondus says Buhari has not fulfilled any of his campaign promises
Buhari President has divided Nigeria – Secondus