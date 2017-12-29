Home > News > Local >

Police IG donates food items to orphanage in Lagos

Ibrahim Idris

Idris was represented at the occasion on Friday by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Cooperative Society.

IGP Ibrahim Idris

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has donated food items and other materials to the Precious Pearls Orphanage, Egbeda, Lagos as part of efforts to show love to the public.

Idris, who was represented at the occasion on Friday by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Cooperative Society, Mr Sholla David, said apart from fighting crimes, the police also showed love, care for members of the public.

“What we have come to do is just to show love to people that needs love. Out of the little we have, we are here to show we care.

“It is not only you seeing the police running after criminals, we are friends of the society and we are friends of the public.

“All we have come to do in this festive season is to show love to these little ones.

“We don’t know what they will be in future; we know they are the future leaders.

“We are not here in religion; we have Christians and Muslims here. We are diverse in the Nigeria Police. And in diversity lays our strength.

“In professionalism, we put up our best. I commend the proprietress and management of the orphanage for keeping the children well and healthy,” Idris said.

Responding, the proprietress of the home, Mrs Hannah Omeze, commended the police boss for the visit, stressing that their presence at the home had changed their orientation about the Nigeria Police.

“We appreciate the visit today. We are surprised to see police visiting. We have always thought that, it is only crime fighting that police is known.

“But, this visit has changed our perception, our orientation about Nigeria police,’’ Omeze said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Precious Pearls Orphanage has no fewer than 50 children in the home.

