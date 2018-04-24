Home > News > Local >

Police foil suicide bomb attack in Bama

In Borno Police foil suicide bomb attack in Bama

Three suicide bombers were neutralised by police men on guard in the area.

  • Published:
Gunmen kill at least 10 police officers in Benue ambush play

Police officer (illustration)

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police in Borno said they had foiled a suicide bomb attack, coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in Bama town, Bama Local Government Area of the State.

Mr Edet Okon, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command in the state said this on Tuesday in a statement in Maiduguri.

He said that the three suicide bombers were neutralised by police men on guard in the area.

Okon said, "On Monday April 23; at about 10:00 pm, three suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Bama town through Ajilari area were sighted and challenged by security operatives at a guard location.

"The suicide bombers hurriedly detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) strapped to their bodies, killing themselves only."

Okon also said that the Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team had sanitised the area and normalcy had been restored.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Damian Chukwu, as calling on the people to go about their lawful activities without fear.

The commissioner of police assured them that the police would continue to do their best to protect lives and property.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram -...bullet
2 Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airportbullet
3 Dino Melaye Here’s why Kogi Senator was arrested at the airportbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President reportedly withdraws $462m from Excess Crude Account without NASS approval
Boko Haram US sets up $110 million drone base to fight terrorism in Nigeria
German Expat Kidnap Embassy, Police stay silent on abduction
Boko Haram Troops destroy terrorist group's training camp in Borno
Yakubu Gowon Security challenges facing Nigeria worrisome
In Borno 4 Boko Haram insurgents, 3 soldiers, 2 vigilante killed
Boko Haram 4 sect members surrender to Troops
In Borno Army launches Operation Last Hold to restore socio-economic activities

Local

How Police attacked BBOG members with teargas
Chibok Girls How Police attacked BBOG members with teargas
Melaye ridicules Kogi's Governor Bello in new dance video
Melaye SARS detains Kogi Senator in Abuja
Zamfara lawmaker loses 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 sisters in fatal car crash
Yarkufoji Zamfara lawmaker loses 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 sisters in car accident
Don’t rig elections – Governor Fayose tells Corps members
Fayose Don’t rig elections – Governor tells Corps members