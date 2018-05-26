Home > News > Local >

Police deny redeployment of NASS DPO over mace theft testimony

Mace Theft Police deny redeployment of NASS DPO over his 'too revealing' testimony

Abdul was said to have told the investigative committee that some security officials, lawmakers and NASS staff may have conspired to steal the mace.

The Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris was said to have been dissatisfied with the National Assembly DPO's testimony over mace theft

The Nigeria Police has denied the media reports that the Divisional Police Officer at the National Assembly, Sulu-Gambari Abdul was redeployed to Adamawa State as punishment for the arrest of the mace theft suspects.

Television Continental broke the news, which was also reported by Pulse. The report, citing security sources privy to the matter, said DPO Adbul is being punished for the arrest of the suspected mace thieves and his 'too revealing' testimony before the National Assembly Ad-hoc Investigative hearing on the matter.

Abdul was said to have told the investigative committee co-chaired by by Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Na'Allah and Honourable Betty Apiafi that some security officials, lawmakers and National Assembly staff may have conspired to organize the invasion and mace theft.

Speaking to TVC in a telephone conversation in Abuja on Saturday, May 26, the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Jimoh Moshood insisted that "the news is not correct".

"What I am saying is that there is nothing like that. If there is anything like that I will be able to confirm to you or not. I am the force PRO. How can the person say he has it on good authority? Does the person speak for the police force? I am telling you that the news is not correct", he was quoted as saying.

"Today is Saturday and I was on duty yesterday. So how do I now confirm a story that didn't happen on official day? If there is anything like that, it will come out yesterday abi? Thank you so much."

Sources insist redeployment happened

But security sources who were earlier quoted to have confirmed the redeployment of Abdul reportedly insisted that the redeployment took place, dismissing Moshood's denial as lies.

They further revealed that a new officer has been posted to the National Assembly to replace Abdul.

"The redeployed DPO has gone to the National Assembly complex to evacuate his belongings. He is lying. Somebody has even been posted (as replacement). It is even Adamawa that the DPO was posted to and not Yobe like we earlier heard. Moshood is just lying, don't mind him." One of the sources was quoted as saying.

The report has also cited a 'reliable source' at the National Assembly who quoted to have said that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris felt that the DPO Abdul went too far in revealing security information during his testimony before the Senate investigative panel.

