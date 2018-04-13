Home > News > Local >

Police deny arresting activist in Abuja

In Abuja Police deny arresting activist

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the denial followed reports that Adeyanju was arrested at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, during the daily sit-out in demand for the release of Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Deji Adeyanju during the protest at the EFCC head office in Abuja demanding the extradition of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke play

Deji Adeyanju during the protest at the EFCC head office in Abuja demanding the extradition of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) on Friday denied that they had arrested an activist, Deji Adeyanju, Convener, Concerned Nigerians Pro-Democracy Group.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, told NAN that Adeyanju was not arrested but invited by the police.

Adeyanju was only invited by the police and not arrested as widely reported by some media,”he said.

NAN also reports that followers of El-Zakzaky have been staging protests in parts of the country demanding for the release of their leader.

