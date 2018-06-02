Home > News > Local >

Police confirms attack on Plateau community

In Plateau State Police confirms attack on community

ASP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos.

Unknown gunmen kill 6 in Kaduna attacks play

Masked gunmen (illustration)

(Sundiatapost)
The Police has confirmed the attack on Saturday of Kura Falls community in Gashish District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau and killing of three persons by unknown gunmen.

According to him, the attacks occurred on Friday night and Saturday morning.

We received information this morning at about 7 a.m. that residents of Kura Falls were attacked at about 9:30 p.m. and the early hours of Saturday by unknown gunmen.

“This resulted in the death of three persons identified as Dawala Bullet, 30; Fidelis Richard, 31; and Iliya Doro, 60.

“We have mobilised to the area to ensure normalcy and quell any further attack and breach of the law,” Tyopev said.

The PPRO said investigations were ongoing to track and arrest the perpetrators who must be made to face Justice.

