Police confirm death of 10 miners in Kaduna

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Austin Iwar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

The  Kaduna State Police Command  has confirmed that 10 miners were killed by armed bandits in Birnin Gawri Local Government Area.

NAN reports that the 10  local miners were  working  in  a mine  field in Mahanga village in  Birnin Gwari   Local Government of  Kaduna State.

On Saturday,  nine miners were killed and were buried, while 13 people were critically injured.

“Six were hospitalised at the General Hospital, Birnin Gwari, while seven were transferred  to Kaduna for treatment.

“Today,  one out of the 13 injured miners died and increased the death toll to 10,’’ he said.

He added that the situation was now under control and that security operatives had been posted to flash points  to forestall  a reprisal attack.

We are meeting with stakeholders to see that this incident does not re-occur,’’ he added.

Iwar  also said no arrest had  been made while investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the  incident .

We are investigating to see first the reason why it happened and the immediate cause.

” This is  to enable us  identify the culprits  and arrest them to face the law, ” he said

Iwar assured  the public that the suspects would be arrested and prosecuted. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

