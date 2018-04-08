Police confirm 2 dead in Plateau mining collapse

news

The Police Command in Plateau has confirmed the death of two persons in a mining collapse which occurred in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesperson ASP Terms Tyopev, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

Tyopev told NAN that the incident took place on April 7.

“At about 23 hours, the Wase Police Division received information that there was a mining collapse which led to the death of two people.

“The people that died were Safianu Yinusa of Kangial Village, Dengi Kanam Local Government Area; and Usman Abdulahi of Gwaram Village, Bashar District of Wase,” he said.

He said that investigation was on to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the collapse.