Home > News > Local >

Police commission promotes acting EFCC chairman, Magu

Magu Police commission promotes acting EFCC chairman

Magu was promoted alongside 17 other senior officers of the force.

  • Published:
Police commission promotes acting EFCC chairman, Magu play

EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu

(Twitter/@officialEFCC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police by the Police Service Commission.

In a statement signed by  the commission's Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Friday, April 20, 2018, Magu was promoted alongside 17 other senior officers of the force.

The new promotions were announced at the PSC's 27th plenary meeting which was presided over by its chairman, Dr Mike Okiro, a retired Inspector General of the Police (IGP), on Friday.

Before his recent promotion, Magu was a Deputy Commissioner of Police and was promoted alongside fellow deputies Ebere Onyeagoro, DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command and Moshood O. Gbolarumi, DCP Maritime, Lagos, to the rank of Commissioner.

The statement read, "The Commission approved the promotion of AIG Agbola Oshodi-Glover in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, to the next rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police. CP Ghazzali Mohammed, Commissioner of Police, Administration, DLS, Force Headquarters and CP Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, former Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command and currently , CP, Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters were promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

"The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, DCP Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, DCP Ebere C. Onyeagoro, DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command and DCP Moshood O. Gbolarumi, DCP Maritime, Lagos, were promoted to the next rank of Commissioner of Police.

"Other promotions approved by the Commission include; one Assistant Commissioner of Police to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nine Chief Superintendents of Police to assistant Commissioners of Police, one Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police, one assistant Superintendent of Police to Deputy Superintendent of Police and one Inspector to assistant Superintendent of Police.

"Chairman of the Commission, Dr Okiro congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland. He assured them that the Commission will continue to pay attention to their basic entitlements which include regular promotions."

Magu's controversial stay as EFCC chairman

The Presidency has been at odds with the Senate over Magu's appointment as EFCC chairman after he was kept on in an acting capacity despite the Senate rejecting his appointment twice.

According to the upper legislative chamber, Magu's rejection was prompted by a damaging security report from the Department of State Services (DSS), among other issues

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mace Theft Here are names of 5 arrested suspectsbullet
2 Senate Invasion Here's where stolen mace was foundbullet
3 Olamilekan Adeola How Lagos senator escaped abduction at National...bullet

Related Articles

Mustapha Maihaja Here’s why Reps is investigating NEMA boss
Looters List Omokri names Buhari, EFCC, Lai Mohammed in new list
Osinbajo Reps summons Vice President, Magu over ‘illegal’ suspension
Boss Mustapha SGF urges EFCC to tackle corruption at conception stage
In Nigeria Central bank holds key rate after months of limbo
Okonjo-Iweala EFCC invites ex-minister over $250m missing from Abacha loot
Yemi Osinbajo VP counsels couples to imbibe spirit of togetherness
Kemi Adeosun Finance minister writes Magu, faults figures of recovered loot provided by EFCC

Local

Saraki, Gov Ahmed to grace book launch on Kwara at 50
In Kwara Saraki, Gov Ahmed to grace book launch on State's 50th anniversary
Shehu Sani takes indirect stab at Buhari's lazy youths comment
Buhari Shehu Sani takes indirect stab at President's 'lazy youths' comment
Federal High Court
In Abuja Court slams businesswoman N14m bail over alleged N13m scam
Saraki to sue Premium Times for report on alleged N10bn fraud
Saraki Senate President to sue Premium Times for report on alleged N10bn fraud