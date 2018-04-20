Police commission promotes acting EFCC chairman, Magu

news

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police by the Police Service Commission.

In a statement signed by the commission's Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Friday, April 20, 2018, Magu was promoted alongside 17 other senior officers of the force.

The new promotions were announced at the PSC's 27th plenary meeting which was presided over by its chairman, Dr Mike Okiro, a retired Inspector General of the Police (IGP), on Friday.

Before his recent promotion, Magu was a Deputy Commissioner of Police and was promoted alongside fellow deputies Ebere Onyeagoro, DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command and Moshood O. Gbolarumi, DCP Maritime, Lagos, to the rank of Commissioner.

The statement read, "The Commission approved the promotion of AIG Agbola Oshodi-Glover in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, to the next rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police. CP Ghazzali Mohammed, Commissioner of Police, Administration, DLS, Force Headquarters and CP Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, former Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command and currently , CP, Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters were promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

"The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, DCP Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, DCP Ebere C. Onyeagoro, DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command and DCP Moshood O. Gbolarumi, DCP Maritime, Lagos, were promoted to the next rank of Commissioner of Police.

"Other promotions approved by the Commission include; one Assistant Commissioner of Police to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nine Chief Superintendents of Police to assistant Commissioners of Police, one Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police, one assistant Superintendent of Police to Deputy Superintendent of Police and one Inspector to assistant Superintendent of Police.

"Chairman of the Commission, Dr Okiro congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland. He assured them that the Commission will continue to pay attention to their basic entitlements which include regular promotions."

Magu's controversial stay as EFCC chairman

The Presidency has been at odds with the Senate over Magu's appointment as EFCC chairman after he was kept on in an acting capacity despite the Senate rejecting his appointment twice.