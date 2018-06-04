Home > News > Local >

Police begin hunt for 200 prisoners who escaped from Minna jail

Minna Jail Break Police begin hunt for 200 escaped prisoners

19 of the original 219 that escaped have already been arrested.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prison officer, motorcyclist die in Minna jail break play Over 200 prisoners escaped on Sunday (The Opinionated Male)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police in Niger, said on Monday it had taken measures to ensure the arrest of the 200 prisoners that escaped from Minna Medium Security Prison on Sunday.

Mr Dibal Yakadi, the Commissioner of Police in Niger said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that only 19 out of the 219 prisoners that escaped were arrested.

"We are working in collaboration with other security agencies in Niger state to make sure that we re-arrest the runaway inmates.

"The police has embarked on stop and search for all vehicles and also engaged personnel on motor and foot patrol to ensure that we apprehend these inmates," he said.

Yakadi also said that the command has deployed its personnel to motor parks across the state to track the escaped prisoners and appealed to the general public to assist security agencies in tracking and apprehending the escaped prisoners.

NAN recalls that armed bandits attacked the prison on Sunday killing a prison official and a motorcyclist.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Orji Kalu In PDP we used to kill people – Ex Govbullet
2 Saraki Police summon Senate President in connection with Offa robberybullet
3 Saraki Senate President might be arrested soon, here’s whybullet

Related Articles

Saraki Police summon Senate President in connection with Offa robbery
Jolly Nyame Buhari deserves some accolades for ex-governor's conviction
Nyame 5 other ex-governors facing corruption trials in court
Ramalan Yero EFCC detains ex Kaduna Gov over N750m PDP campaign fund
Jolly Nyame Court sentences ex-Taraba Governor to 14 years imprisonment
Tinubu National Leader of the APC invites Falana, Ajibade to APC
Buhari President felicitates with Journalist and Author, Kunle Ajibade, at 60
Tramadol, Codeine Reps propose N2m fine, 2 years imprisonment for offenders

Local

In Ghana UN repatriates Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
Kidnappers set Kaduna man's 2 wives free after paying N1.1m ransom
In Kaduna Kidnappers set mans 2 wives free after paying N1.1m ransom
President Muhammadu Buhari woos investors to Nigeria's tourism sector.
Buhari President woos tourists, investors to Nigeria
Saraki eager to meet Police over Offa robbery allegation
Offa Robbery Saraki eager to meet Police over allegation