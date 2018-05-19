Police beef up security at Gombe venue with 500 personnel

Home > News > Local >

Vehicles were not allowed into the hotel premises, just as those on foot were thoroughly searched.

80% of police personnel are guarding prominent people play

Nigerian police

(The News (Nigeria))
The Gombe Police Command on Saturday deployed no fewer than 500 policemen to the venue of the APC State Congress to ensure safety of lives and property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gombe International Hotel, venue of the exercise, had been cordoned off, with security men allowing only those invited.

Speaking to news men on the security arrangement, Mr David Junwan, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations who disclosed the number of personnel deployed to the venue, said the command did not want to take chances.

Junwan said apart from the 500 policemen from the command, there were other security men who came from other places in company of dignitaries. 

