Police arrests Mimiko's former aide, blames Akeredolu

The immediate former Ondo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism under Olusegun Mimiko, Femi Adekanmbi, has been arrested by the men of the state police command in Owo.

In a report by Punch, Adekanmbi was arrested on Thursday, December 28, 2017 by men from the state. headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain was planning said to be planning his annual thanksgiving ceremony as well as the inauguration of a water fountain he constructed in the town, when he was arrested.

Adekanmbi's arrest has sparked off allegations by politicians in the state - most especially PDP loyalists - who feel the state government led by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was behind the arrest.

Adekanmbi accuses Akeredolu of political vendetta

Speaking with journalists at the State Criminal Investigation Department office, in Akure, Adekanmbi accused Akeredolu of allegedly masterminding this arrest out of sheer vendetta.

He said, “This is a clear case of political vendetta and an attempt to silence political opponents. This is not about political gathering or rally, but we only planned the annual thanksgiving which has been in existence for over 10 years.

“No arrest or intimidation can silence me and my followers. This will not affect my love for my people and the urge to bring development to the ancient town of Owo. I am ready to work hand in hand with any individual or organisation toward developing Owo town irrespective of the political beliefs or leaning.”

Adekanmbi also said he was surprised when he was referred to the state CID, explaining that his arrest was in connection with a petition written against him over a fracas in Owo last November.

Ondo Police reacts

The Ondo state Police command has also reacted to the arrest of the political chieftain.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, denied the arrest of the former commissioner by the command, saying he was only invited to clear the air on certain issues.

Joseph assured the people that the PDP chieftain would be released as soon as the command was through with its findings.

Akeredolu's aide refutes allegations

Meanwhile, the Ondo state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, has described Adekambi’s allegation as totally untrue.

Olowolabi said, “The governor is too busy with developmental projects and programmes for the people of the state than to engage in political vendetta.

“Akeredolu is a politician who believes in equality, justice and fair play and would not engage in such kind of politics or political vendetta.

“If Adekanmbi has been invited by the state police command, he should try and honour the invitation rather than pointing fingers towards the direction of the state governor.

“Let him clear his name and tell the police what he knows about what he was invited for.”