Home > News > Local >

Police arrest suspected robbery kingpin in Bayelsa

In Bayelsa Police arrest suspected robbery kingpin

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police arrest suspected robbery kingpin play

Police arrest suspected robbery kingpin

(Global Patriot)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police Command in Bayelsa said on Tuesday that it had arrested a suspected kingpin of a notorious armed robbery gang and recovered arms and ammunition in his apartment.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Asinim Butswat, said in a statement that operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) at Ovom, Yenagoa, arrested the suspect on Monday.

“Upon thorough search of his house, the operatives recovered one Browning Pistol, breech number PK401158 with three rounds of live ammunition.

“The Police also recovered one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of live ammunition, one locally made single barrel pistol with four live AAA cartridges and one Toshiba laptop.

“Other items include two Infinix phones, one Techno phone, four daggers and one basin full of bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.”

Butswat said that efforts had been intensified to arrest other gang members and that they would be charged to court when caught.

The spokesman gave an assurance that the police would intensify operations on the hideouts of suspected armed robbers and cultists in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram -...bullet
2 Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airportbullet
3 Dino Melaye Here’s why Kogi Senator was arrested at the airportbullet

Related Articles

Melaye SARS detains Kogi Senator in Abuja
Offa Robbery New report alleges Police officers 'took N400,000 from robbers' before attack
In Lagos State Army arrest 23 suspected cultists, 15 others
In Akwa Ibom Police recover 47 illegal arms, arrest 17 suspects
Offa Robbery Police drag hotel owner, staff, guests to court
In Katsina Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers in Kafur LG
In Niger Police arrest 19 suspects for kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery
Offa Robbery Attack Family of slain policeman beg for help
Offa Robbery Attack Pay attention to youth empowerment, PDP chieftain tells Govt
Rauf Aregbesola Offa robbery barbaric, unfortunate

Local

Katsina Governor explains how he dealt with killer herdsmen
Aminu Masari Katsina Gov explains how he dealt with killer herdsmen
Osinbajo says killings in Nigeria is devil's agenda
Osinbajo Vice President says killings in Nigeria is devil's agenda
Herdsmen kill two priests, 17 worshipers in Benue
Herdsmen Cattle farmers kill two Catholic priests, 17 worshipers in Benue
Buhari broke the law by withdrawing $462 million without approval
Pulse Opinion Buhari broke the law by ‘withdrawing $462 million' without approval