Police arrest suspected robbery kingpin in Bayelsa

news

The Police Command in Bayelsa said on Tuesday that it had arrested a suspected kingpin of a notorious armed robbery gang and recovered arms and ammunition in his apartment.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Asinim Butswat, said in a statement that operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) at Ovom, Yenagoa, arrested the suspect on Monday.

“Upon thorough search of his house, the operatives recovered one Browning Pistol, breech number PK401158 with three rounds of live ammunition.

“The Police also recovered one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of live ammunition, one locally made single barrel pistol with four live AAA cartridges and one Toshiba laptop.

“Other items include two Infinix phones, one Techno phone, four daggers and one basin full of bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.”

Butswat said that efforts had been intensified to arrest other gang members and that they would be charged to court when caught.

The spokesman gave an assurance that the police would intensify operations on the hideouts of suspected armed robbers and cultists in the state.