Police arrest parents in Ogun for chaining child for 2 months

The Police in Ogun on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old woman, Yomi Kazeem, and her mother, Yemi Kazeem, for allegedly chaining a 12-year-old son for two months over allegation of stubbornness.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, who paraded the suspects at the scene of the crime at Ife-lagba community in Obada area of Ewekoro council area described the development as unfortunate.

Ilyasu said the arrest followed an alert received by men of the Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad, who were on routine patrol around the area on Wednesday.

He said that the victim, who is 12 years of age, was tied to an iron chair with a big chain at the residence of his grandmother for two months.

“This is a case of wickedness and the child had emaciated by reason of this inhuman treatment meted out to him by the duo.

“He has been tied like an animal and has been defecating and eating at the same spot for about two months.

“We quickly had to move in to effect the arrest in line with the laws of the state and international best practices.

” A human being cannot take such inhuman measure against another human being.

“Such issues can lead to cases of rituals and disappearances of human beings and so we had to move fast,” he said.

The mother, who later spoke with newsmen, said she and the young boy’s father, Wale Azeez, had been separated since 2011.

According to her, he has since been living with his paternal grandmother and she just brought the child to live with her in November 2017.

“I was told that he was stubborn and always run away from home while he was at Sagamu with his paternal grandmother.

“He had continued to do the same and we had to go and pick him up at different locations in Abeokuta on several occasions.

“He has also stolen my money and phone and ran away and his attitude had led me to bring him here at Obada to stay with my mother.

“My mother told me she could no longer cope with the situation and this was why I decided to tie him down,” she said.

The mother said that he was not tied down permanently for the two months, adding that he was allowed to move about occasionally.

She, however, said that she regretted her action.