Police arrest navy officer, 11 others for armed robbery

news

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Oyo State Police Command has arrested an officer of the Nigerian Navy, and 11 other suspects in connection to armed robbery and car snatching in Oyo, Lagos, Kwara and other states.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, disclosed that the officer, Jimoh Adesoye, a lance corporal, used his position to aid the criminal gang to transport stolen vehicles snatched from victims.

During a parade of the suspects to the media, Odude revealed that the gang is on the wanted list of SARS in Lagos and Kwara, but were arrested in various locations in Oyo state.

According to the Punch, Adesoye begged for mercy as he disclosed that he had bought more than two cars from the gang before realising that they were stolen.

He said, "I am a seaman in the Nigerian Navy. I told one of my friends that I needed a car and he introduced me to these people. Although I have my personal car that I use, I wanted to change it and my friend introduced me to them.

"I have bought more than two cars from the gang, but I later got to know that the cars were stolen. I know it is not right for me to buy such cars, I plead with the command to have mercy on me."

Other suspects alleged to belong to the gang include Lateef Isa, Taiwo Yekini, Kehinde Yekini, Tunji Ismail, Adeyemo Babajide, Saka Jamiu, Akin Akingbade, Mudashiru Abdullahi, Rasheed Adeniran, Lukman Jimoh, Dauda Lamidi, and Waheed Ganiyu.

Officers recovered arms and ammunitions as well as other items from the gang including one pump-action rifle, seven live cartridges, four cars, motorcycles and stolen home appliances.