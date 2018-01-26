Home > News > Local >

Police arrest mastermind behind abduction of 4 expats in Kaduna

The mastermind was arrested by the Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on Wednesday.

A Police officer

(Punch)
The mastermind behind the abduction of four foreign nationals on Kwoi-Jere road in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State last week has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The suspect, Ya'u Ahmadu, also known as Dogo Russia, was arrested by the police unit, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, on Wednesday, January 25, 2018.

(Facebook/Aishat Alubankudi)

 

Dogo Russia's group had kidnapped two Americans and two Canadians on Tuesday, January 16, while they were on their way to Abuja.

The expatriates were identified as Nate Vangeest, John Kirlin, Rachael Kelley and Dean Slocum. Two mobile policemen were killed during the abduction.

According to an official police statement, "The kidnappers laid ambush for them and engaged the the escorts in gun duel which led to the death of two policemen while the four foreigners were whisked to unknown destination."

Victims rescued, two suspects arrested

The Police force confirmed the rescue of the four expatriates on Saturday, January 20, in an operation that also resulted in the capture of two abductors.

