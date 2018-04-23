Home > News > Local >

Police arrest Dino Melaye

Police finally 'arrest' Kogi Senator

Senator Dino Melaye was arrested by the Police at the airport in Abuja.

  • Published:
Police arrest Senator Dino Melaye (Instagram/@dinomelaye)
Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye has been arrested by the Police at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Melaye was on his way to Morocco on Monday, April 23, 2018, for an official assignment when he was picked up by the Police.

The lawmaker made this known via Twitter.

 

Wanted Melaye

The Police declared Melaye wanted on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 following the escape of two accused persons who had linked him to a case of conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms.

The suspects were later arrested by the Police and are currently in detention.

The vigilante prevented security personnel from arresting Melaye in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital on on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

No further attempt had been made to arrest the lawmaker since then as he continued to enjoy Police protection.

Dino Melaye hiding behind Senate President, Bukola Saraki in Lokoja, Kogi state. play

Dino Melaye hiding behind Senate President, Bukola Saraki in Lokoja, Kogi state.

(Senate President Media Office)

 

At Senate plenary on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, Melaye threatened to sue the inspector general of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for ‘mental assult’.

With his recall from the Senate at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in motion, Melaye continues to blame Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello for all his woes.

