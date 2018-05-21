Home > News > Local >

Police arrest another wanted Offa robbery suspect

He was arrested in Oro town in Kwara two weeks after another suspect was arrested.

  • Published:
Another suspect wanted by the Nigeria Police Force in connection to the robbery attack that led to the death of dozens of people in Offa, Kwara state last month, has been arrested.

Nine police officers and dozens of others lost their lives when a group of at least 30 armed robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, as well as the Owode Police Station on April 5, 2018.

A police statement that emerged on Monday, May 21, 2018, disclosed that Kunle Ogunleye, aka Arrow, was arrested in Oro town, Kwara, by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Teams (IRT) on Sunday, May 20.

His arrest followed the arrest of another suspect, Micheal Adikwu, who is a former police corporal and was attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Kwara State command before he was dismissed in 2012. He was arrested in Kwara two weeks ago.

The statement released to PRNigeria, read, "Sequel to the publication of the pictures of the Offa bank robbers in the media, we have being getting several credible leads from good citizens of our country as a result, IRT teams deployed by IGP Ibrahim Idris to Kwara, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ekiti states were able to arrest two more gang-leaders of the deadly bank robbery whose pictures were circulated by the media.

"The confessed gang-leaders arrested are Kunle Ogunleye, aka Arrow, 35-year-old native of Kwara state who was arrested yesterday in Oro town in Kwara State and Micheal Adikwu, a native of Apa LGA Benue State and a dismissed police CPL who was arrested by the Police in 2012 and charged to court in Kwara state for compromising by releasing some wanted armed robbers.

He had spent three years in prison and subsequently found his way out in 2015 and became a notorious armed robber. He was arrested again by IRT operatives in Kwara state two weeks ago.

"All suspects arrested among others have confessed to the Offa Bank armed robberies and murders, They are assisting the IRT teams in arresting more of the bank robbers as the police continue the investigation."

In a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, on Friday, May 4, 2018, he released pictures of four suspects who are still at large and wanted in connection to the crime. With the arrest of Ogunleye and Adikwu, only two suspects remain at large with 20 other suspects arrested in connection to the robbery.

The Kwara state government placed a bounty of N5 million on the wanted suspects for information that leads to their arrests.

