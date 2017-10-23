Home > News > Local >

Police arrest 4 Air Force officers for vandalising water pipe

The Police in Lagos on Monday announced the arrest of four Air Force men and seven others for allegedly vandalising Lagos State water iron pipes value at about N25 million.

The Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, confirmed the arrest while presenting the men and other suspects arrested in the last two weeks in the state.

Edgal said that the suspects that wore military camouflage were arrested at Doyin Bus stop, Orile area, where they allegedly vandalised the public utility.

He said one Clerk crane and Iveco G3 truck with Reg. no. MUS 772 XD were recovered from them.

“The Air Force personnel will be handed over to their Commanding Officer, while other suspects will be charged to court.

“The air force men would be brought back to the police for prosecution after they would have been disciplined by their office,” Edgal said.

The commissioner also presented three other suspects who specialised in duping and making ritual for unsuspecting citizens within Lekki Phase II, Ajah environs.

The commissioners said the suspects would be charged to court “soon”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 21 suspects of various crimes were presented at the occasion.

