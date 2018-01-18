Police arrest 3 highway gangs on Abuja-Suleja-Bida-Minna

news

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) paraded 13 suspects who were arrested for several criminal acts ranging from kidnapping to armed robbery and cattle rustling at its office in Gawu Babaginda, Niger State, on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

The criminal suspects, belonging to three separate gangs, were arrested by the Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Absolute Sanity while operating along the Abuja-Suleja-Bida-Minna highway.

The names of the suspects are: Dalha Ali, Ashafa Aliyu, Isah Ibrahim, Jalel Shehu, Babaginda Hassan, Abdulahi Ibrahim, and Shehu Abdullahi.

Others are: Hudu Yahaha, Mohammed Nasiru, Mohammed Bashar, Umar Isigaku, Garuba Haruna, and Zayyan Sani.

According to statement issued by Force Public Relations Officers, CSP Jimoh Moshood, most of the suspects were arrested after engaging in shootouts with officers.

Moshood said, "The squad arrested the gangs responsible for several kidnappings/armed robbery, cattle rustling and car snatching along the Abuja-Suleja-Bida-Minna highway and recovered the Four (4) Ak47 rifles and other exhibits from their possession.

"Most of the suspects were arrested in the act after exchange of gun fire with the personnel of the IGP Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Absolute Sanity in their hideouts along Abuja - Minna Road.

"Three (3) victims were rescued from their captivities and have been reunited with their families.

"The suspects confessed and admitted the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes."

Moshood said the suspects will be arraigned in court after the completion of investigation which is ongoing as other members of the gangs remain at large.