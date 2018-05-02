Police arrest 10 for allegedly attacking house of Gov. Bagudu’s aide

Home > News > Local >

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Mustapha Suleiman, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

 The Police Command says it has arrested 10 suspects for allegedly attacking the house of Alhaji Faruk Enabo, a Personal Assistant to Gov. Atiku Bagudu.

Suleiman said that the attack may have been perpetrated by members of a political party campaign group in the state.

According to him, there is a lingering rivalry between Buhari-Bagudu Support Organisation (BBSO) and 4+4 Buhari-Bagudu Continuity Organisation.

He said that members of one of the groups allegedly attacked the house of Enabo over his alleged connection with one of the groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects stormed Enabo’s residence on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi with dangerous weapons and allegedly injured a security man and destroyed some cars. 

