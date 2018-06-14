Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police arraign 2 for alleged unlawful abortion

In Ado-Ekiti Police arraign 2 for alleged unlawful abortion

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing a count charge of unlawful abortion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court Gavel play

Chief Magistrate O.A. Olayinka, granted the suspect bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 38-year-old woman, Bose Emmanuel and 50-year-old man, Akerele Jimoh, were on Thursday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged unlawful abortion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing a count charge of unlawful abortion.

The Prosecuting Officer, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 3, in Emure-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants unlawfully aborted the pregnancy of one Blessing Emmanuel.

He said the offence contravened Section 329 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor had prayed the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence

Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, Counsel to the defendants filed an oral bail application urging the court to admit his client to bail.

He said defendants were still innocent, adding that they were prepared to stand justice and would not jump the bail if granted.

The prosecutor did not object to the application as according to him, the granting of bail remained the exclusive right of the court.

Giving ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted the application filed by the defendant as they were admitted to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety each in like sum.

Adegboye adjourned the case until July 16 for hearing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to...bullet
2 June 12 Obasanjo apologises to Buhari for missing MKO Abiola's award...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential,...bullet

Related Articles

Alizee Singer's husband finally goes to trial on October 8
Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to arrest more suspects
In Enugu Igwe reportedly beaten to death by subjects
Dariye "Have mercy, prisons are congested," ex-governor begs court
Obasanjo PDP reacts to former President’s allegation against FG
Melaye Court orders Police to allow Senator travel to US for medical treatment
In Ado-Ekiti Man docked over alleged motorcycle theft
Pedophile Police arrest man for raping 5-yr-old repeatedly
Offa Robbery Gang leader confesses to killing 5 people because they stoned him

Local

Weather Forecast - NiMet
Weather Forecast Cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rains to prevail on Friday – NiMet
Saraki and Dogara
Eid-el-fitr Saraki, Dogara felicitate Muslims on Sallah celebrations
Internet fraud is a menace Nigeria has to deal with
Pulse Opinion Here's how to deal with Internet fraud in Nigeria
Malabu Oil: Italy Supreme Court stops Shell from halting trial
Malabu Oil Scam Italy Supreme Court stops Shell from halting trial