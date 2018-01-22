Plateau Govt warns public against careless food storage over lassa

Home > News > Local >

Kamshak admonished the people to know how to store their grains, more so that the harvest of farm produce is still on in the state.

The Plateau Government on Monday warned the Public against careless storage of food stuffs and eating of bush meat as a measure against the recent outbreak of Lassa fever.

Mr Kuden Kamshak, the State Commissioner of Health gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin.

The commissioner said, “With the reported cases of a fresh outbreak of the disease in some states, there is need for us here to take precaution.’’

“We don’t have to wait until the disease begins to ravage havoc on the lives of our people before we start taking actions.

“That is why I want to warn our people to begin to take precautions right away.

“`As a government, we don’t want to go through the bitter experiences we had some times back when the disease came into the state therefore the warning became imperative, ’’ he stated.

Kamshak admonished the people to know how to store their grains, more so that the harvest of farm produce is still on in the state;

He, however warned those individuals who were fond of drying their farm produce along the road sides to desist from doing so.

So as not to give room for rodents to fist on and bring about the outbreak of the disease in the state.

“People must ensure that they store the farm produce properly to avoid rodents getting near them so as not to infest them with their urine and saliva, ’’ he admonished.

He expressed the readiness and preparedness of the state government to tackle and curtail the disease in the event of any eventuality saying, “the safety of our citizens is our utmost priority as a government.’’ 

