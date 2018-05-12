Home > News > Local >

Kwara Pilgrims Board warns intending pilgrims against paying to agents

Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Jimoh, the Executive Secretary of the Board, gave the warning while speaking with newsmen in llorin during the sensitisation programme for the intending pilgrims.

  (NAN PHOTO)
The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Saturday warned intending pilgrims from the state against paying their 2018 Hajj fares to any agents or body in any part of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation programme, which was second in its series was attended by hundreds of the intending pilgrims from all the 16 Local Government areas of the state.

The Executive Secretary while speaking with newsmen re-emphasised that the board had not designate any agents or corporate bodies to collect Hajj fare on its behalf.

He said that the board would not be held responsible or refund Hajj fares paid to dubious elements in any part of the country.

Tunde-Jimoh disclosed that 1,300 intending pilgrims had paid part of the Hajj fare out of 2,200 seats allocated to the state by the National Hajj commission of Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that the allocated seats would be completed as the National Hajj commission of Nigeria has extended period for payment till end of May.

The Executive Secretary warned that the law prohibiting pregnant women from performing hajj with the board was still in force and warned intending pilgrims who are carrying pregnancy to desist.

He also cautioned intending pilgrims against involving in drug trafficking, stating that two scanning machine’s have been installed at the llorin lnternational Airport to detect any suspected drug barons.

He warned the intending pilgrims to shun all acts capable of tarnishing their image, the state and the country at large.

NAN reports that the high point of the sensitisation programme was the demonstration of Hajj activities to the intending pilgrims.

