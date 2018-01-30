Photos from the Parade of Honour for late Alex Ekwueme

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A parade of honuor was held for the late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, the senior son of the deceased, Pastor Goodhart Ekwueme and other members of the Ekwueme family among others were present at the parade.

Ekwueme, 85, died at a London clinic on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

Few weeks before his death, he reportedly collapsed in his Enugu residence.

He was immediately taken to the Memfys Neurosurgery Hospital, Enugu, where he relapsed and went into a coma.

President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently directed that he be immediately flown abroad for urgent medical treatment.

Buhari authorised the trip after being briefed on Ekwueme's condition.

Born October 21, 1932, Ekweme was the first elected Vice-President of Nigeria.

He served as deputy to former president Sheu Shagari between 1979 and 1983.