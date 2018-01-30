Photos from the Parade of Honour for late Alex Ekwueme

news
A parade of honuor was held for the late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, the senior son of the deceased, Pastor Goodhart Ekwueme and other members of the Ekwueme family among others were present at the parade.
play
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo commiserating with Igwe Prof. Laz Ekweme while other members of the Ekwueme family looked on during the official passage rites for the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018 (Vanguard)
play
Senate President Bukola Saraki (r) commiserating with members of the Ekwueme family during the official passage rites for the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018 (Vanguard)
play
Police Parade by the foot of the Hercules C-130 Aircraft that was used to convey the body and family during the passage rites for the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018 (Vanguard)
play
Very Senior Police Officers as Pal Bearers during the passage rites for the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018 (Vanguard)
Ekwueme, 85, died at a London clinic on Sunday, November 19, 2017.
Few weeks before his death, he reportedly collapsed in his Enugu residence.
ALSO READ: Ekwueme wants to be remembered for selfless service
He was immediately taken to the Memfys Neurosurgery Hospital, Enugu, where he relapsed and went into a coma.
President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently directed that he be immediately flown abroad for urgent medical treatment.
play
Body of the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme laid before the full parade of the Nigerian Police on Guard in his honour during his passage rites at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018 (Vanguard)
play
Very Senior Police Officers as Pal Bearers during the passage rites for the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018 (Vanguard)
Buhari authorised the trip after being briefed on Ekwueme's condition.
Born October 21, 1932, Ekweme was the first elected Vice-President of Nigeria.
He served as deputy to former president Sheu Shagari between 1979 and 1983.