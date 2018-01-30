Home > News > Local >

Photos from the Parade of Honour for late Alex Ekwueme

Alex Ekwueme Photos from the Parade of Honour for late vice president

Ekwueme had gone into coma after he reportedly collapsed at his residence in Enugu in October 2017. He died the following month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Parade of Honour for late Alex Ekwueme play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and son of the deceased, Apostle Goodheart Ekwueme looked as officers adjusted the national flag on the casket bearing the body of the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme laid before the full parade of the Nigerian Police on Guard in his honour during his passage rites at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on January 29, 2018

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A parade of honuor was held for the late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, the senior son of the deceased,  Pastor Goodhart Ekwueme and other members of the Ekwueme family among others were present at the parade.

play Vice President Yemi Osinbajo commiserating with Igwe Prof. Laz Ekweme while other members of the Ekwueme family looked on during the official passage rites for the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018 (Vanguard)

Parade of Honour for late Alex Ekwueme play

Senate President Bukola Saraki (r) commiserating with members of the Ekwueme family during the official passage rites for the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018

(Vanguard)

Parade of Honour for late Alex Ekwueme play

Police Parade by the foot of the Hercules C-130 Aircraft that was used to convey the body and family during the passage rites for the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018

(Vanguard)

 

Parade of Honour for late Alex Ekwueme play

Very Senior Police Officers as Pal Bearers during the passage rites for the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018

(Vanguard)

Ekwueme, 85, died at a London clinic on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

Few weeks before his death, he reportedly collapsed in his Enugu residence.

ALSO READ: Ekwueme wants to be remembered for selfless service

He was immediately taken to the Memfys Neurosurgery Hospital, Enugu, where he relapsed and went into a coma.

President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently directed that he be immediately flown abroad for urgent medical treatment.

Parade of Honour for late Alex Ekwueme play

Body of the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme laid before the full parade of the Nigerian Police on Guard in his honour during his passage rites at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018

(Vanguard)

Very Senior Police Officers as Pal Bearers during the passage rites for the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018 play

Very Senior Police Officers as Pal Bearers during the passage rites for the Late Vice President Alex Ekwueme at the Presidential Wing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, January 29, 2018

(Vanguard)

 

Buhari authorised the trip after being briefed on Ekwueme's condition.

Born October 21, 1932, Ekweme was the first elected Vice-President of Nigeria.

He served as deputy to former president Sheu Shagari between 1979 and 1983.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you in...bullet
2 Federal Government FG suspends tax officials 'collecting bribe' from...bullet
3 Fulani Herdsmen Gunmen kill 73 cows belonging to livestock farmersbullet

Related Articles

Alex Ekueme Former Vice-President was committed to Nigeria’s unity – Osinbajo
Alex Ekwueme Body of ex VP arrives Nigeria for burial
Ibrahim Idris Coalition says IGP is Nigeria's ‘chief law breaker’
Buhari President returns to Abuja from Paris
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 blunders of the year
Buhari FG inaugurates Alex Ekwueme burial committee
Boko Haram Sect's attack on soft targets, last kicks of a dying horse – Buhari
Buhari FG orders sale of assets confiscated from corrupt officials

Local

Hameed Ali
Hameed Ali Senate, Customs boss clash again over protocol issues
Lagos Assembly passes 2 bills
In Lagos State Assembly passes 2 bills
El-Rufa'i cuts overhead by 60%, cancels pilgrims sponsorship
Civil Servants We reject removal of wage from exclusive legislative list — union
MASSOB condemns plans to establish military cattle ranches
In Edo, Plateau Herdsmen behead man, kill school bus driver