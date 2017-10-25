Permanent Secretaries queried over Maina's reinstatement

Two Permanent Secretaries from the Ministry of Interior and Federal Civil Service Commission are said to have a case to answer.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, queried some top officials over the reinstatement of a fugitive, Abdulrasheed Maina, which has caused a national embarrassment.

The former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Maina, was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, October 23, 2017, after his reinstatement became public.

Oyo-Ita had said she was not aware of Maina's 'miraculous' reemployment.

She stated this in reaction to an earlier statement by the Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.), who claimed that the Head of Service deployed Maina to his ministry as a director upon his reinstatement.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed to Punch that two permanent secretaries have been queried.

He said, "The Head of Service queried the permanent secretaries of the Federal Civil Service Commission and the Ministry of Interior.

"The response of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior is in now and I think that of the commission may be turned in tonight (Tuesday) too."

Maina was dismissed from service in 2013 after a Senate panel under the leadership of David Mark indicted him in a N2 billion pension fraud.

He was said to have fled the country after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him wanted only to 'sneak' back into the country, and got his job back with perks to go with it.

Maina is said to be on the run again in the wake of the latest scandal.