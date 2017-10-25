Home > News > Local >

Permanent Secretaries queried over Maina's reinstatement

Maina Head of Service queries Permanent Secretaries over ex-pension boss' reinstatement

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Two Permanent Secretaries from the Ministry of Interior and Federal Civil Service Commission are said to have a case to answer.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, queried some top officials over the reinstatement of a fugitive, Abdulrasheed Maina, which has caused a national embarrassment.

Two Permanent Secretaries from the Ministry of Interior and  Federal Civil Service Commission are said to have a case to answer.

The former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Maina, was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, October 23, 2017, after his reinstatement became public.

Oyo-Ita had said she was not aware of Maina's 'miraculous' reemployment.

She stated this in reaction to an earlier statement by the Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.), who claimed that the Head of Service deployed Maina to his ministry as a director upon his reinstatement.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed to Punch that two permanent secretaries have been queried.

He said, "The Head of Service queried the permanent secretaries of the Federal Civil Service Commission and the Ministry of Interior.

"The response of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior is in now and I think that of the commission may be turned in tonight (Tuesday) too."

ALSO READ: Buhari receives full report on ex-pension boss' reinstatement

Maina was dismissed from service in 2013 after a Senate panel under the leadership of David Mark indicted him in a N2 billion pension fraud.

He was said to have fled the country after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him wanted only to 'sneak' back into the country, and got his job back with perks to go with it.

Maina is said to be on the run again in the wake of the latest scandal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's whybullet
2 Maina Full story of the 'pension thief' who served in Buhari's governmentbullet
3 Maina Buhari fires reinstated ex-pension bossbullet

Related Articles

Abdulrasheed Maina APC says ex-pension boss reinstatement to office embarrassment to FG
Maina EFCC seals 2 Kaduna properties linked to ex-pension chief
Maina Reps set up committee to investigate ex-pension chief's reinstatement
Buhari President lands in Niger for ECOWAS meeting
Maina Presidency says Buhari followed due process in dismissing ex-pension chief
Maina 'Embattled ex-pension boss is hiding in DSS safe house' - EFCC source
Maina Sacked ex-pension boss 'on the run' again
Abdulrasheed Maina Buhari receives full report on ex-pension boss’ reinstatement

Local

Monkeypox
Monkey Pox Delta confirms 3 cases of suspected disease
 
Migrants Another 257 Nigerians return from Libya
Professor Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo 'VP announced N2bn for second Niger Bridge not $2bn' - Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President returns to Nigeria