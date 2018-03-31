Pepper seller, mother of 5 delivered of triplets in Omu-Aran, Kwara

news

A 38-year-old trader, Mrs Deborah Ogunsola, was on Friday delivered of triplets at the General Hospital, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the hospital on Saturday, reports that the mother and the babies were in good condition.

The triplets, two boys and a girl, were said to have been delivered within minutes after the first baby was delivered at 12:11 a.m. through caesarean section.

Mr Joel Adeyemi, the Director (Nursing Services) at the hospital, described the condition of the mother and the babies as clinically perfect without any complication.

“As you can observe the mother and the babies are in the normal ward and doing fine.

“Although, the babies were delivered through surgery, nonetheless the babies’ weights and condition, health wise, are perfect,” he said.

Adeyemi said the hospital had witnessed more than 10 deliveries of twins in the last one month.

Ogunsola, the mother of the triplet, who is a pepper seller, said she was excited and had no sleepless night over the birth of the babies, saying they were gifts from God.

“The Almighty God that gave them to me will surely provide for their upkeeps,” she said.

Mr Abiodun Ogunsola, an electrician and father of the triplet, on his part, said he had no regret or fair over their birth.

He, however, said that the family would wholeheartedly welcome assistance from any individual or group as regard the medical bill and upkeep of the babies.

“Our God is awesome and kind; I know He will surely stand by the family,” he said.

Chief Festus Awoniyi, the Acting Traditional Head of Omu-Aran, descried the birth of the triplets as a welcome development and a positive omen for the community.

It will be recalled that the traditional ruler of the community, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Charles Ibitoye, joined his ancestors on Dec. 1, 2017.

Awoniyi, who is also the Petu Tayero of Omu-Aran, also said the birth of the triplet was a sign of more good tidings coming the way of the community.