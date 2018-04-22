People without PVC’s won’t get salary, admission in Imo

news

The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has said that anybody without a Permanent Voters Card (PVC) will not be able to get an admission.

The Governor also said that civil servants will not be paid their salaries if they do not have theirs too.

According to Okorocha, the move is aimed at checking the nonchalant attitude of residents of the state towards the collection of their cards.

“The government is going to initiate the policy of ‘operation-show-your-PVC’ before you can enter the market to buy or sell and before you can do business or get anything from the government, and before your child can be admitted into schools.

“Even before workers receive their salaries from the government, they must show their PVC. We cannot allow the I-don’t-care-attitude of our people towards the exercise to continue unchecked,” he said.

Banky W’s staff won’t get paid too

Singer, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, has also stated that he won't pay the salary of any member of his staff who doesn’t have a PVC.

According to him, young Nigerians have to do more to register to vote.

He also said that he'll continue to play his part in galvanizing young Nigerians to perform their civic responsibilities.