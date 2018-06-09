Pulse.ng logo
People in critical condition after Danfo accident in Lagos

In Lagos 20 injured after ghastly accident on 3rd Mainland bridge

Some of the survivors told Pulse that the bus, which was driving at top speed, ran into a Honda whose passengers were changing the tyre.

A Danfo driver and passengers are fighting for their lives after their vehicle ran into a stationary vehicle on the Oworonshoki end of the third mainland bridge in Lagos.

The incident occurred on Friday, around 11:00pm, June 8, 2018.

Some of the survivors told Pulse correspondent at the scene that the bus, which was driving at top speed, ran into a Honda whose passengers were changing their tyre. The Danfo also ran into a bike belonging to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

One man, a woman and a child landed inside a ditch in the area. Some of the victims are staff of the Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

About 20 wounded persons were lying helpless at the scene.

The LASEMA team later arrived after Pulse called them. The paramedics started giving first aid but it was slow.

It is unclear as at the time of filing this report if anyone eventually died as a result of the accident.

UPDATE: Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode arrived the accident scene much later and asked the rescue team for updates.

When Pulse left the scene at 1am, most of the  victims had been taken to the Gbagada Hospital and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

The LASEMA team successfully resuscitated all victims and rescued a man whose thigh had been chopped off and who was writhing in pain inside the ditch.

