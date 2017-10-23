Home > News > Local >

Pension Fraud :  Sagay, Falana asks Buhari to order immediate arrest of ex-pension boss, Maina

Pension Fraud Sagay, Falana asks Buhari to order immediate arrest of ex-pension boss, Maina

The spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, on Sunday, October 22, said that Maina is still wanted.

  • Published:
Femi Falana play

Femi Falana

(Sahara Reporters Media)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), and human right lawyer, Femi Falana asked  President Muhammadu Buhari to order the arrest of the wanted ex-chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The wanted ex-pension reforms chairman had fled Nigeria in 2015 after he was indicted for allegedly perpetrating fraud amounting to N2 billion.

Abdulrasheed Maina play

Abdulrasheed Maina

(International Centre for Investigative Reporting)

 

Surprisingly, when he later returned to the country, he was posted to the Ministry of Interior based on the recommendation of the Head of Service and was given double promotion.

In a latest development, the spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, on Sunday, October 22, said that Maina is still wanted.

Uwujaren, however, declined to comment further when asked if Maina would be arrested by the Commission.

But a picture of Maina being declared wanted remains on the EFCC website, www.efccnigeria.org.

The information of the website reads:

"The public is hereby notified that Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the EFCC for offences bordering on procurement fraud and obtaining by false pretences.

"Dark-complexioned Maina is allegedly complicit in the over N2bn pensions biometric scam in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. He remains at large after charges were filed against his accomplices.

"Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should contact the commission in its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices."

President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Bayo Omoboriowo)

 

Reacting to the development, PACAC chairman, Sagay said Maina's case cannot be swept under the cover given the gravity of his alleged offences.

"This man was accused of embezzling billions of naira meant for pensioners who had spent all their lives serving this country. One man took the money they should rely on in their declining years, subjecting them to misery and hopelessness.

"This is a moral and criminal issue. So, to hear that the man is in the country and somebody employed him means he is not the only criminal in the system. It means there is an accessory.

"Whoever was involved in employing him and then giving him promotion is an accessory after the fact to the crimes committed by this man if it is established that he is culpable. I don’t see why he escaped if he was not guilty.

"The EFCC should not just say they are aware; they should take action. The EFCC should now arrest him, interrogate him and if they can establish a case, prosecute him. They should also investigate all those involved in the reabsorbing and promotion of this man.

"If it established that they brought him back into the civil service despite knowledge of the man’s alleged crimes, they are also accessories after the fact and should also be arrested and prosecuted."

In his reaction, human rights lawyer, Falana urged the EFCC to speedily prosecute Maina over alleged N100 billion pension fraud for which he was declared wanted for years.

Prof Itse Sagay play

Prof Itse Sagay

(The Nation)

 

He also called for the arrest of the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, and the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, for allegedly shielding the suspect from prosecution.

He said, "Mr. Maina was declared wanted by the EFCC because of his indictment in a pension scam. Now that he has been located, the EFCC has a duty to charge him without any further delay.

"The Head of Service and interior minister who shielded him from prosecution ought to be charged with aiding and abetting the felon.

"Those who recalled and promoted the fugitive ought to be sanctioned by President Buhari to serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to sabotage the war against corruption."

The Minister of Interior has, however, denied involvement in the restatement and promotion of Maina.

In a statement issued by his press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, on Sunday, October 22, Dambazau said Maina was recalled through the office of the head of service.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari President no longer interested in fighting corruption – Arewa youthsbullet
2 Dasuki Jonathan's Security Adviser spent N1.4b for national prayerbullet
3 Boko Haram Buhari says opposition acknowledge his achievementsbullet

Related Articles

Abdulrahman Dambazzau Interior minister denies appointing fugitive, Abdulrasheed Maina
Pension Fraud Malami, Dambazau accused of re-employing wanted task force chairman
Maina Interpol declares ex-pensions boss wanted
Arms Deal Fraud Ex-Jonathan aide, Mu’azu, others, may soon be declared wanted
Pension Nationwide verification for civil service pensioners begins
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, November 3, 2015]
Buhari President moves to extradite Diezani, Mu’azu, Obanikoro, others
Abdulrasheed Maina Ex-Pension boss declared wanted by EFCC over alleged fraud
Stephen Oronsaye Former head of service arraigned over N1.9bn fraud

Local

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
Ibrahim Idris Senator Misau to appear before Senate panel today over corruption allegations against IGP
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Vice President leaves Abuja for EITI Conference in Indonesia
Buhari addresses the D8 summit; with his foreign affairs and trade ministers flanking him
Buhari Pakistani Prime Minister invites President for state visit
Akinwumi Ambode - Lagos state Governor
In Lagos Agege LG to enact law to protect public property