Home > News > Local >

'Pension Fraud' - Sacked Maina 'on the run' again

Maina Sacked ex-pension boss 'on the run' again

The EFCC has reportedly launched a manhunt for Maina, who was immediately sacked by President on Monday, after his embarrassing reinstatement became public.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina play

Ex pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The embattled ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, is said to have gone into hiding for the second time over alleged complicity in a N2 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had declared Maina wanted about two years ago after he was indicted in the pension scam.

Abdulrasheed Maina play

Abdulrasheed Maina

(International Centre for Investigative Reporting)

 

He reportedly fled the country at the time.

Maina was still on the Commission's wanted list when it came to light over the weekend that he has since been back in the country, reinstated and promoted - a development that has caused outrage amongst Nigerians and put another dent on the President Muhammadu Buhari anti-corruption war.

The EFCC has reportedly launched a manhunt for the ex-pension task force chairman, who was immediately sacked by the President on Monday, October 23, after his embarrassing reinstatement became public.

Although Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and the Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita had denied involvement in Maina's reinstatement, fresh documents show that they played major roles in the reemployment of the fugitive.

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami play

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami

(360reporters)

 

The documents also revealed that the Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, was actively involved in Maina's reinstatement.

According to NAN, Maina, who had been reinstated as an acting director in the Ministry of Interior, did not show up at the office on Monday, where he was billed to meet with yet to be identified persons.

The office located at the Old Secretariat in Area 1, consists of a reception, a waiting room before a massive door leading up to the director’s office.

The reception looked dreary while two young men in the waiting room fiddled with their phones as they conversed in low tones, the report said.

Winifred Oyo-Ita play

Winifred Oyo-Ita

(TheCable)

 

In response to enquiries about the whereabouts of her new boss, Maina's female secretary was said to have snapped, "I don’t know where he is."

ALSO READ: Maina's family battle politicians

A source said Maina travelled to Kano during the weekend and had given appointments to some persons to meet him at the office on Monday but went into hiding soon afterwards.

"He planned to meet with some visitors in his office on Monday but for him to have aborted the appointment and switched off his phones meant he had gone underground. He may not be seen for a little while," the source said.

Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau play

Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau

(pulse)

 

It was learnt that the fugitive had over the last few months held meetings with several groups and individuals with respect to his ambition to contest in the 2019 governorship election in his home state of Borno.

"Maina has not hidden his political plans as he is known to broadcast his ambition on WhatsAppplatform to his friends and associates," the source further explained.

The EFCC Spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, also said the commission is still on his trail.

He, however, stated that the commission had marked his houses in Abuja including a house in Jabi said to be worth about $2 million.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's whybullet
2 Buhari President no longer interested in fighting corruption – Arewa...bullet
3 Maina Buhari fires reinstated ex-pension bossbullet

Related Articles

Abdulrasheed Maina Buhari receives full report on ex-pension boss’ reinstatement
Abdulrasheed Maina Fresh documents reveal how AGF, Oyo-Ita, Dambazau reinstated ex-pension boss
Abdulrasheed Maina Head of civil service denies reinstatement, says Dambazau misled public
Maina EFCC seals $2M mansion of ex pension boss
Maina Full story of the 'pension thief' who served in Buhari's govt
Maina Buhari fires reinstated ex-pension boss
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, October 23, 2017]
Pension Fraud 'I didn't reinstate wanted task force chairman' - Interior Minister, Dambazau

Local

Nigeria before the creation of states
Nigerian States Their history and how they were created
President Muhammadu Buhari
Abdulrasheed Maina Buhari receives full report on ex-pension boss’ reinstatement
Abdulrasheed Maina seems powerful more than the anti-grafts agency had thought.
Abdulrasheed Maina Fresh documents reveal how AGF, Oyo-Ita, Dambazau reinstated ex-pension boss
Senator Gbenga Ashafa
Gbenga Ashafa Senator promises to lay foundation for smart transportation