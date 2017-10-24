'Pension Fraud' - Sacked Maina 'on the run' again

The embattled ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, is said to have gone into hiding for the second time over alleged complicity in a N2 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had declared Maina wanted about two years ago after he was indicted in the pension scam.

He reportedly fled the country at the time.

Maina was still on the Commission's wanted list when it came to light over the weekend that he has since been back in the country, reinstated and promoted - a development that has caused outrage amongst Nigerians and put another dent on the President Muhammadu Buhari anti-corruption war.

The EFCC has reportedly launched a manhunt for the ex-pension task force chairman, who was immediately sacked by the President on Monday, October 23, after his embarrassing reinstatement became public.

Although Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and the Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita had denied involvement in Maina's reinstatement, fresh documents show that they played major roles in the reemployment of the fugitive.

The documents also revealed that the Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, was actively involved in Maina's reinstatement.

According to NAN, Maina, who had been reinstated as an acting director in the Ministry of Interior, did not show up at the office on Monday, where he was billed to meet with yet to be identified persons.

The office located at the Old Secretariat in Area 1, consists of a reception, a waiting room before a massive door leading up to the director’s office.

The reception looked dreary while two young men in the waiting room fiddled with their phones as they conversed in low tones, the report said.

In response to enquiries about the whereabouts of her new boss, Maina's female secretary was said to have snapped, "I don’t know where he is."

A source said Maina travelled to Kano during the weekend and had given appointments to some persons to meet him at the office on Monday but went into hiding soon afterwards.

"He planned to meet with some visitors in his office on Monday but for him to have aborted the appointment and switched off his phones meant he had gone underground. He may not be seen for a little while," the source said.

It was learnt that the fugitive had over the last few months held meetings with several groups and individuals with respect to his ambition to contest in the 2019 governorship election in his home state of Borno.

"Maina has not hidden his political plans as he is known to broadcast his ambition on WhatsAppplatform to his friends and associates," the source further explained.

The EFCC Spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, also said the commission is still on his trail.

He, however, stated that the commission had marked his houses in Abuja including a house in Jabi said to be worth about $2 million.