PDP reacts to Orji Kalu's comment

Orji Kalu PDP reacts to ex-Governor’s allegation of killing

PDP's spokesman also urged former Governor Kalu to come out clear and expose the alleged killers.

  • Published:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to a comment made by former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu.

Kalu, in a video published by Oak TV, alleged that the PDP used to kill people during its congresses.

He said “In all democracy, there’s always a quarrel, and the quarrel will prevail, we will settle it amicable as a family.

 “Everybody will come back to the party, and the party will have its honour, there’s no problem.

“In the PDP, we used to kill people when they are doing this thing (congress) which is not good.

“We are very happy the (APC) congresses came very well in south-east and went very well. We can only fight anybody in south-east who is not supporting our president," The Cable News reports.

The former Governor made the comment while speaking to newsmen on the reports of clashes during the recently held All Progressives Congress (APC) state congresses across the country.

PDP speaks

In its reaction, the PDP, through its spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan debunked Kalu’s allegation.

According to OAK TV, he also said “The PDP is a legal and laws abiding organization. It does not engage in killings and had not asked any of its member kill on its behalf.

“Perhaps there are things that Nigerians would need to know from Chief Urji Uzor Kalu about those who he allegedly said killed people and whose behalf they made their killings”.

ALSO READ: 7 horrible things Orji Kalu said about Obasanjo

The spokesman also urged the former Governor to come out clear and expose the alleged killers.

PDP's rigging exposed

You will recall that in March 2018, former deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu confessed that he rigged elections for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the past.

He also said that he gave money to officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security operatives to manipulate elections in favour of the PDP.

Mantu made the comment during an interview on a Channels Television programme, Hard Copy.

The PDP however dismissed the former deputy Senate President’s comment.

