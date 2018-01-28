news

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is working with looters are attacking Buhari’s administration.

The minister also said that the Federal Government is working on making the lives of Nigerians better.

In the area of security, Mohammed said that Buhari has scored a major success in the fight against Boko Haram.

He said “The opposition doesn’t want Nigerians to hear all these positive developments, that is why they have teamed up with treasury looters to recruit people to attack us ceaselessly. Good news is that discerning Nigerians know better.

“This Administration is not unaware of the enormity of the challenges facing the nation, but we are up to the task. We have taken the bull by the horns, and long-suffering Nigerians will begin to experience a new lease of life as our efforts yield fruits On Boko Haram, every Nigerian can testify and we also know that we are winning the war. Because when we are able to decimate an insurgency like Boko Haram that a few years ago could match to Abuja, attacked the Police headquarters, attacked the UN headquarters, go to Nyanyan and attacked and you are able to restrict them to one corner of one state, I think you have scored a major success and then the number of captives of Boko Haram that we have been able to attain, they are in hundreds of thousands.”

Mohammed also said it will be a tragedy for Nigerians to vote for PDP in 2019.

ALSO READ: We will pay for Buhari’s nomination form – Daura youths

The minister said “I think it will be tragedy for this country for PDP to come back because they have not even apologise to the nation for how they had destroyed our economy, destroy our infrastructure, destroy our quality, and so far from their campaign, ask them how they will do it better when they get there.”

Buhari deserves a second term

The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has told newsmen that President Buhari deserves a second term in office because of his achievements.

The Governor also said that the President has justified his first term mandate.