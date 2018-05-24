PDP Leaders decry Metuh’s deteriorating health

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the deteriorating health of its former National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh who is standing trial at the Federal High Court.

Metuh was on Monday rushed to the National Hospital by medical personnel of the court, after he fell down during proceedings.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, spoke on Thursday when a delegation from the national secretariat of the party visited Metuh at the Intensive Care Unit of the Trauma Center of the hospital.

Ologbondiyan said the party was shocked by the state of health of the former spokesperson, who has already lost sensation in his lower limbs due to his inability to access required surgery for his spinal cord ailment.

“We are here at the National Hospital to visit our former National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, who was rushed in here on Monday by medical personnel from the Federal High Court, following a fall in the courtroom while attending his trial.

“We are indeed saddened by his deteriorated state of health, which is as a result of his inability to access the recommended medical treatment outside the country.

“Our fear now is that his continued inability to access the required medical care could result in irreversible negative health consequences and that would be very unfortunate,” he said.