The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to disregard the allegations of the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO).

BMO had earlier alleged that the PDP sponsored the recent killings in Plateau state.

According to the group, the PDP’s intention is to present President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in bad light.

Callous statement

In its, response, the PDP described BMO’s allegation as callous, wicked and obtrusive.

According to Daily Post, the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan called on the group to tell Buhari to be alive to his responsibilities.

Ologbondiyan also described as unfortunate, the attempt by BMO to politicize the killings in Plateau state.

He said “BMO, out of frustration of its inability to further beguile Nigerians into believing that Buhari is our 21st Century Messiah, is resorting to baseless, lame and political accusations against the PDP.

“Thus, the BMO has further confirmed the fears of Nigerians that the Buhari administration is groping and has no concrete plans or strategy to apprehend the killers, safeguard the lives of our citizens and protect the territorial integrity of our dear nation.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to note the desperate, concerted and sustained moves by the Buhari Presidency, as well as, its chorus boys to politicize the killings and engage in utterances that tend to derail investigations, provide cover for culprits and scuttle efforts by security agencies to apprehend those behind the dastardly act.

“Nigerians may recall that on June 25, 2018, immediately the news of the Plateau killing broke, the Presidency, before any security investigation, issued a release wherein it attempted to offer explanations on the killings and tried to blame some persons it referred to as ‘locals’.

“On Thursday June 28, 2018, while Nigerians were mourning and urging security agencies to track down the killers, the Presidency, without exhibiting any form of empathy to the bereaved, issued yet another statement, attempting to politicize the killings by making morbid comparisons of those killed under various administrations and stating that “wanton killings had been with us for a while”, a comment that tended to weaken the morale of the security officers.

“Nigerians may further recall that President Buhari had, in March this year, directed that anybody who attempted to play politics with the handling of security would be dealt with. We now wonder why his presidency and support group have resorted to attempts to politicize the Plateau killings, a development that has raised suspicions that they have something to hide.

“On our part, the PDP will not deter on its stance to continue to speak out against the bloodletting and killings of innocent Nigerians and to, on behalf of the citizens, hold the Buhari administration accountable in the discharge of the duty vested on it to ensure security of lives and property of our citizenry."

Forces against Nigeria

This is coming after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai alleged that external and internal forces against Nigeri a are behind the killings in Plateau, Benue, Zamfara, Taraba and other parts of the country.

According to the Army chief, their intention is to destroy the corporate existence of the country.

The PDP also called on security agencies to invite members of BMO to back their claims with evidence.