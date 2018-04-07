PDP criticises Governor for pledging loyalty to Buhari

news

The Peoples Democratic Party National Youths Frontier has criticised Governor Yahaya Bello for Kogi state for pledging his loyalty to President Buhari.

The Governor had earlier said that he will jump into the fire for the President, if he is asked to.

The youth group also warned Bello not to make what it described as meaningless statements to please Buhari.

According to the coordinator of the group, Comrade Austin Usman Okai, the people of the state and not the President will determine the Governor’s fate during the next elections.

Okai said that “the Kogi State Governor has lost every iota of purposeful and direction. ‎What we have in Kogi State is worse than Somalia. The man is in power inside government house but he is not in charge of the affairs of the state.

“Gov. Bello consistently refused to see the big picture and today, he believes reducing himself of the assistant janitor of Aso Rock will give him a return ticket.

‎”His short political destiny is not in the hands of President Buhari. It is in the hands Kogi people. It has been decided and sealed. If he gets the APC ticket, he will encounter an epic organized resistance at the polls.”

“Bello is new in the art of sycophancy. He’s an amateur praise singer. Not only is he new, he is an unintelligent and a very slow learner who due to sheer inexperience does not know where to draw the line and which fight not to get into,” he added.

Senate tears Governor Bello apart

Governor Yahaya Bello recently came under heavy backlash on the floor of the Senate.

This was following Senator Ahmed Ogembe complain on the floor of the Senate that he was attacked during an empowerment programme in his constituency, Kogi Central.

The lawmaker accused the Area Commander of Okene Division and Divisional Police Officer of Okene and Adavi, of withdrawing officers from the venue.

This angered the Senators, who took turns to berate Governor Bello and his handling of issues in the state.

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye Senator is in trouble for framing Governor Bello's aide

Kogi Governor a threat to democracy

The Deputy Senate leader, Bala Na’Allah described Governor Bello as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe also said that the Governor’s rule in Kogi state is a bad example of youths in leadership.

Abaribe also said that Yahaya Bello behaves like a little Hitler.

He expressed worry that things may get worse if governors like Bello gain control over the Police in their states.