PDP criticises Buhari for praising Abacha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised President Buhari for saying former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha built roads and developed infrastructure in Nigeria.

Buhari said this on Tuesday, May 22,2018, while speaking to members of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), led by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali.

He said “No matter what opinion you have about Abacha, I agreed to work with him and the PTF road we did from here to Port Harcourt, to Onitsha, to Benin and so on... On top of other things in the institution, education, medical care and so on.”

PDP’s reaction

In his reaction, the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan described the comment as unfortunate.

The party’s spokesman also said that Buhari’s accolade on Abacha shows he knows little about Nigeria.

Posting on Twitter, Ologbondiyan said “If the President @MBuhari actually said that himself and Abacha built road from Abuja to Port-Harcourt then it is unfortunate. It simply shows that he knows very little about this country.”

Gen. Sani Abacha was Nigeria’s military Head of State from 1993 to June, 1998 when he passed away.