Home > News > Local >

PDP criticises Buhari for praising Abacha

Buhari PDP criticises President for saying Abacha built roads

Buhari said this on Tuesday, May 22,2018, while speaking to members of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP criticises President Buhari for saying Abacha built roads play

Communicating via social media by the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has not been effectively employed.

(Nairametrics)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised President Buhari for saying former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha built roads and developed infrastructure in Nigeria.

Buhari said this on Tuesday, May 22,2018, while speaking to members of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), led by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali.

He said “No matter what opinion you have about Abacha, I agreed to work with him and the PTF road we did from here to Port Harcourt, to Onitsha, to Benin and so on... On top of other things in the institution, education, medical care and so on.”

PDP’s reaction

In his reaction, the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan described the comment as unfortunate.

The party’s spokesman also said that Buhari’s accolade on Abacha shows he knows little about Nigeria.

Posting on Twitter, Ologbondiyan said “If the President @MBuhari actually said that himself and Abacha built road from Abuja to Port-Harcourt then it is unfortunate. It simply shows that he knows very little about this country.”

 

Gen. Sani Abacha was Nigeria’s military Head of State from 1993 to June, 1998 when he passed away.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ibrahim Magu EFCC boss has just dropped another blunderbullet
2 In Benue 2 Catholic priests, 13 others killed by herdsmen get mass burialbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ momentbullet

Related Articles

Buhari This is why Obasanjo and president are fighting again
Ramadan Buhari breaks fast with Ministers, Service Chiefs, heads of security agencies
Remi Sonaiya Presidential aspirant wants to turn NYSC into compulsory military service
Pulse Opinion It’s time for Obasanjo to come clean on $16B allegation
Ibrahim Idris Buhari to take action on IGP, Saraki issue
Buhari President applauds Nigeria’s rising role in World Craft Council
$16b Power Projects SERAP asks Buhari to refer OBJ, Jonathan to EFCC

Local

Protesters at the Lagos State House of Assembly
Akinwunmi Ambode Protesters want governor to probe Ilaje killings
Mrs Titilayo Atiku, the wife of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
Titilayo Atiku Ex VP's wife advocates education to solve youth restiveness, drug abuse
The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olawale Oluwo
In Lagos State Embedded power project to begin July — Commissioner
Ebola outbreak 2018: everything you need to know
Ebola In Congo Nigeria intensifies screening at airports