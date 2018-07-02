Pulse.ng logo
PDP calls for investigation into police protest in Borno

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja.

  • Published:
PDP calls for investigation into police protest in Borno play

The moment mobile Policemen called IGP Ibrahim Idris a "thief" in Maiduguri

(Sahara Reporters)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for investigation into the protest by police officers in Borno over allegation of unpaid allowances.

It decried the incident, describing it as unfortunate and said that it was not good for the security of the troubled state and others in North-East.

It said that it was disconcerting that policemen, who risked their lives daily at the battle fronts, were denied their allowances for months.

The party noted that without basic needs, policemen were kept forlorn in the face of battle, while their top officers enjoyed the comfort of their huge offices in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Presidency summons IGP, Idris Ibrahim over police protest

“The PDP strongly believes that the situation is more than has met the eyes.

“We therefore demand an urgent investigation to get to the root of this pathetic situation and stressed that findings of such investigations must be made public.’’

It, however, urged the aggrieved policemen to exercise restraint.

It also charged the police high command to ensure the immediate payment of the officers’ allowances.

