PCNI debunks report on TY Danjuma resignation

Mr Alkasim Abdulkadir, Head of Media and Communications, PCNI made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Ex-minister Theophilus Danjuma says the army is compromised play

Former defence minister Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma

(allafrica)
The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) has debunked reports on social media on the purported resignation of retired Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma as its Chairman.

Mr Alkasim Abdulkadir, Head of Media and Communications, PCNI made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The attention of the Presidential Committee on The North East Initiative has been drawn to online reports and social media posts on the purported resignation of the Chairman of the PCNI.

“This statement hereby debunks the reports and states that retired Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma remains the Chairman of the PCNI, ‘’Abdulkadir said.

He appealed to news organisations, journalists and social media users to always verify the source of stories before publishing.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

