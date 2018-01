news

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan has lost her motion filed before the Court of Appeal to reverse the temporary forfeiture order granted by a Federal High Court on the sum of $5.9 million discovered in her Skye Bank account.

In a ruling delivered by the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal on Friday, January 12, 2018, the appellate court threw out Jonathan's appeal .

In a judgement read by Justice Mojeed Owoade, her appeal against the forfeiture of the sum, suspected to be proceeds of crime, was dismissed for lacking merit.

Details later.