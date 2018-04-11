news

One of the clerics who visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa, Bishop Henry Sado, says he was deceived by his colleague.

Sado who was identified in the picture which emerged after the meeting with President Buhari and members of the Arewa Pastors Non-Denominational Initiative for Peace in Nigeria (APPIN) told journalists in Abuja that Bishop John Richard Abu had hinted him that the visit was to discuss “burning national issues” with the president.

“Bishop JRA (John Richard Abu) called me on Wednesday April 5 2018 to be part of his team to the Villa on Thursday April 6, 2018,” Sado began.

He continued: “He told me about his closeness to a former President of CAN. He also said he had spoken with the Chairman of Pentecostal Bishops in the 19 Northern States and FCT who is also the Founder of Dominion Chapel International Churches, Archbishop Daniels John Praise; hence I should please follow him.

Leah Sharibu in focus

“I asked him the purpose of the visit to the Villa and he said like other Christian groups that have been visiting the villa, he wants to go and present burning issues to President Buhari, including the case of Leah Sharibu, the female student of Government Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State who is still being held captive by Boko Haram insurgents and a prayer conference. I am not privy to the speech he presented.

“I met him for the first time on Thursday April 5, 2009, in fact I had to call him to identify him in the midst of others. On getting to the Villa, the Chaplain of Aso Villa, Seyi Malomo, was surprised to see him and he asked of Archbishop Daniel John Praise and Rev. Yakubu Pam (chairman of CAN in 19 Northern States and FCT), two very prominent Northern Christian leaders and he said they are not in his team. There and then, I suspected there are issues, I had been conscripted through deception.

ALSO READ: Forget 2019, you’ve failed, Christian group tells Buhari

“I was asked to stand in for FCT since the Arewa Pastors are supposed to come from the 19 Northern States and FCT. I Pastor and have lived in Abuja for the past 17 years, by God's grace. Some Christian leaders have been to our church before. I was former National Chairman of YOWICAN (Youth Wing of CAN). I have never turned my back against the Christian community before, my records with the fathers and God speaks for me.

“Let me also reply those who said because I don't have good phone, that was why I didn't reply greetings on Facebook on my birthday in February. I stopped Facebooking about two years ago and those close to me know. The only phone I used that costs N65,000 was given to me by the National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Papa Felix Omobude in 2009. My phone can browse and it is N32,000. I am a very modest child of God,” he concluded.

‘Arewa pastors betrayed Christians’

Meanwhile, some northern elders have accused the pastors who visited President Buhari of betrayal.

The Northern Elders Christian Forum said the pastors should be treated like Judas.

The group advised President Buhari ‘never to spend taxpayers’ money on them’ saying they were only on a political pilgrimage to the Villa.