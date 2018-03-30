Home > News > Local >

Pastor Bakare says Nigerians should fight for themselves

Tunde Bakare Pastor says Nigerians should fight for themselves

He said the government has been unable to curb the recent menace of herdsmen.

  • Published:
Pastor Bakare says Nigerians should fight for themselves play

Pastor Tunde Bakare

(Sahara Reporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder of the  Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned the Federal Government that Nigerians have the right to be able to defend themselves if security agencies cannot secure their lives and properties.

According to a report by TheCable, the clergyman said the government has been unable to curb the recent menace of herdsmen across the country and is making the situation worse by ordering citizens to surrender their illegal firearms.

He said that the surrender order should also affect herdsmen who have been at the center of several attacks in 2018 that has led to the death of at least 200 victims across the country, especially in Benue and Taraba.

He said, "This is why I said this government is compromised completely. If you are making such a rule, let it be a statute of general application, let it apply to all. Nigerians to wake up, shine their eyes and put their own destinies into their hands. They should fight for themselves. There are several ways to do it.

"Civil unrest is one of them, protest is another. We (Nigerians) can shut this government down. We have the numbers and we will show them that we have done it before and we will do it again."

The cleric also ripped into President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, criticising the Federal Government for mismanaging fuel subsidy.

He said, "Show me in the world, any civilised society or any nation that is developed where government does business. Government job is to create enabling environment for business to thrive and flourish. Government job is to set policy.

"In Nigeria, the sleaze they get from it (subsidy) is why they are not letting go. There is only one word for either this government or any government, Buhari inclusive: let him that stole steal no more."

Pastor Bakare revealed to his congregation on January 1, 2018, that God wants him to run for president despite his plan to quit politics for good. However, he did not reveal whether he'll run in next year's election, or in the future.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagosbullet
2 Ibrahim Idris IGP ‘sacks’ Police commissioner who declared Melaye wantedbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet

Related Articles

Buhari Amaechi tells Igbos to seek President's forgiveness
Buhari Arewa president, Yerima, tells President to step down in 2019
Buhari President is "most credible uniting force" in Nigeria, says Oyegun
Sowore Sahara Reporters founder asks Nigerians for $2m to run for president
Fayose "I will be president of Nigeria tomorrow" - Ekiti Governor
Pulse Opinion Buhari still doesn't get it, he's an employee of the people
Kano Wedding 4 things Fayose said about Buhari
Fayose Governor condemns Buhari for attending wedding in Kano

Local

FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasury
Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasury
I am grateful to those investing in Nigeria - Buhari
Buhari I am grateful to those investing in Nigeria, says President
Buhari commiserates with Audu Ogbeh over brother's death
Buhari President commiserates with Audu Ogbeh over brother's death
Naomi Campbell joins Buhari on project inspection in Lagos
Buhari Naomi Campbell joins president on project inspection in Lagos [Photos]