Oyo Speaker, Adeyemo, dies of suspected heart attack at 47

news

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Michael Adeyemo, has died at the age of 47 due to a suspected heart attack.

According to a report by TVC News, the lawmaker died at Jericho General Hospital in Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday, April 27, 2018.

His death was confirmed by the head of the Oyo state government's Digital Communication, Babajide Fadoju, who announced on his official Twitter account (@BabajideFadoju).

He posted, "Rt Hon Michael Adeyemo was not just the Speaker Oyo State of assembly, he was an Egbon (elder). He embodied the total qualities of an omoluabi (gentleman). He was a leader. He was a great man. Sadly, he has gone to be with His maker. Rest In Peace, Uncle Adeyemo."

As a representative of Ibarapa East local government area before his death, Adeyemo was elected Speaker of the Oyo assembly in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) after earning a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also has a degree in education management from the University of Port Harcourt.