The Ondo and Oyo state governments have declared June 12, 2018, a public holiday in honour of late Chief MKO Abiola.

On June 12, 1993, Abiola was presumed the winner of the presidential elections that was attested to be free and fair.

This is coming after the governments of Lagos and Ogun also declared June 12 a work free day to celebrate the late politician.

President Buhari, on June 6, 2018 , declared that Democracy Day will henceforth be celebrated on June 12 every year.

Buhari also honoured Abiola with a national honour – Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Ondo govt.

Speaking further, the Ondo state commissioner for information and orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, in a statement signed on behalf of the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said “All civil servants, market women, artisans, politicians, clergymen, students and Ondo State residents from all walks of life are invited to be part of the historic gathering in honour of M.K.O Abiola, winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential Election.

” It promises to be a riveting event with extensive focus on June 12: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”.

“The Town Hall Assembly will be anchored by Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Minister of Mines and Steel Development and former Governor of Ekiti State.

“Other members of the distinguished panelists at the special Assembly include Dare Babarinsa, founding Executive Editor of TELL Magazine; Odia Ofeimun, renowned Poet and Ifeanyi Odili, National Secretary of Campaign for Democracy amongst other eminent pro- democracy activists.”

Governor Akeredolu also commended the President for honouring Abiola.

Oyo govt.

Also, Daily Post reports that the Oyo state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun thanked President Buhari for awarding MKO Abiola with the title of GCFR.

According to Arulogun, “the ideal of the good governance which the late Chief Abiola stood for had always motivated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governments at the Oyo State and the federal level.”

Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has called on Buhari to also appease the people of the South-East as he did to the South-West by honouring late Chief Abiola.

They called on Buhari extend the gesture to Professor Humphrey Nwosu – the chairman of the National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, the body that conducted the election that was globally acclaimed as free and fair.