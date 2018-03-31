Oyo INEC seeks collaboration with NANS

news

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, says the commission recognises National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) as major stakeholder in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

A statement by NANS Chairman, Moronkola Abiola in Ibadan on Saturday noted that the

INEC commissioner made the remark when the leadership of NANS paid him a courtesy visit in Ibadan.

Abiola stated that the resident electoral commissioner encouraged students to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and volunteer to work with the commission.

He also advised the student leaders to maintain balance between their academics and unionism.

He urged the NANS leadership in the state to enhance good working relationship between public office holders and students in the state.

Abiola then emphasised the need for INEC to work with students for free, fair and credible elections.