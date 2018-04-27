Home > News > Local >

Oyo Govt. declares 3-day mourning for late Oyo speaker

Oyo Speaker, Adeyemo, dies of suspected heart attack at 47 play

Michael Adeyemo

(Twitter/@tvcnewsng)
Oyo State Government has declared three-day mourning in honour of the late Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adeyemo.

Mr Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemo died on Friday morning in Ibadan at 47.

The state government said that the three-day would be observed from April 30 to May 2, with flags flown at half mast during the period.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi has described the death of Adeyemo as a tragic loss for him and the people of the state.

I received the news of the untimely passage of my brother, friend and dependable political ally with grief and utter shock, this morning (Friday).

“He was a fine gentleman and bridge builder, who was committed to the development and progress of the state.

“His death has left a gaping void that will be difficult to fill,” he said.

Ajimobi said death had again taken away one of the brightest, dutiful and committed political leaders in the state, with the demise of Adeyemo.

He noted that Adeyemo used his sagacity to pilot the affairs of the assembly without rancour in the last three years.

As the leader of the legislative arm of government with members from different political parties, Adeyemo ensured that the relationship with the Executive was very robust.  He was my bridge builder.

“He was an energetic young man that was always prepared to sacrifice his time, expertise and resources to ensure that the relationship between the Executive and Legislature remains cordial.

He said Adeyemo was a man of ‘’candour, gentleness, respect, with amiable disposition to all; young and old.

“He was a rallying point for the Assembly leaders who held him in high esteem because of his unassuming nature

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, honourable members of the State House of Assembly, his political associates, friends and the loved ones.

“This is a loss too sudden and tragic for me to bear. My prayer is that, his very gentle soul will continue to rest in peace. I will surely miss him,” he said.

NAN reports that Adeyemo, who hailed from Lanlate area of the state, was also a legal practitioner.

Adeyemo made his foray into politics in 2007 and had been a member of the State House of Assembly from 2011 till his death.

He was prior to his position as Speaker, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House in the seventh House of Assembly.

The late Speaker was also the Vice- Chairman of the Nigerian Conference of Speakers and Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee of the forum. 

